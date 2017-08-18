Possible child trafficking investigation uncovers alleged prostitution at Tulsa spas

TULSA, Okla. – Two women were arrested in Tulsa Thursday for allegedly engaging and aiding in prostitution.

Officials say it started when someone called the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics about two spas who were possibly involved with child trafficking.

Fox 23 reports that’s when OBN called the Tulsa Police Vice Unit for assistance with an undercover sting.

Police say employees solicited sex to the undercover officers at both spas.

Two women were arrested: Katrina Hamilton, 27, and Rachel Auten, 34.

Both women have bonded out since their arrest.

Hamilton faces one complaint of engaging in prostitution. Auten faces one complaint of aiding in prostitution.

Officials say no children were found at either location, and are still investigating whether child trafficking was happening at both spas.