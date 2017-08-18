× City leaders to discuss plan to bring SkyWest Airlines to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – In the coming days, city leaders will decide whether or not to approve an incentives package to bring another airline to Oklahoma City.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, the Oklahoma City Economic Development Trust will decide the fate of an incentives package that is meant to bring SkyWest Airlines to the Sooner State.

The city is hoping to provide $2 million in economic incentives to finalize a deal with SkyWest. As a result, the airline would build a new maintenance facility at Will Rogers World Airport.

It is also expected to create 375 new jobs over the next five years.

SkyWest flies in a partnership with Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Airlines.