GRAPHIC: Muskogee police release body camera footage from officer-involved shooting

Warning: This video contains graphic content that is not appropriate for all audiences.

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Authorities in Muskogee have released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier this month.

On Aug. 7, police say Officer James Moore was driving in Muskogee when he was flagged down by a witness who said a man with a gun was acting strangely.

When Moore arrived at the scene, he learned that Sean Ellis was armed with a knife and was refusing to obey commands.

Authorities say when Ellis took a step toward Moore, he fired three shots at him.

Ellis was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is recovering from his injuries.

The district attorney’s office will determine if the shooting was justified.