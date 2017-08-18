GRAPHIC: Muskogee police release body camera footage from officer-involved shooting

Warning: This video contains graphic content that is not appropriate for all audiences.
MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Authorities in Muskogee have released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier this month.
On Aug. 7, police say Officer James Moore was driving in Muskogee when he was flagged down by a witness who said a man with a gun was acting strangely.
When Moore arrived at the scene, he learned that Sean Ellis was armed with a knife and was refusing to obey commands.
Authorities say when Ellis took a step toward Moore, he fired three shots at him.
Ellis was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is recovering from his injuries.
The district attorney’s office will determine if the shooting was justified.