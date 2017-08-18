“He just took a huge gasp of air,” Logan County deputy saves life of man suffering from cardiac arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. - An Edmond man survived cardiac arrest thanks to the quick action of a nearby deputy.

Sgt. Marcus Williams with the Logan County Sheriff's Office said it started when he was stopped at Petty's Pit Stop in Edmond.

Sgt. Williams said he hardly ever listens to scanners for fire or ambulance calls, but happened to hear a call about a cardiac arrest.

"I figured well, it's literally less than a mile and a half away from here," Sgt. Williams said. "Why not go over there and check it out."

So he did, expecting the worst.

"Most cardiac arrests that we go on, these people have already died and there's not much we can do," he said.

He walked into a grim scene.

"On the floor, lifeless, and there's a small kid in there," Sgt. Williams said. "And I see the kid and I'm like, 'Man, I think it's time to do something.'"

So, he leapt into action.

"Seven years of being a cop, I've never done CPR on anybody before, so now you're dealing with, man, how do you do this?" he said. "Trying to remember, pull training back from classes you've taken a while ago and applied it."

Ten minutes into the work, still no response.

"I'll tell you, CPR is very tiring," the deputy said. "There was a point where I took my glasses off because the sweat was pouring and they kept slipping off."

He didn't give up. Williams said the man's wife was helping, delivering rescue breaths, while he pumped his chest, both working together to bring the man back.

Then, a ray of hope.

"He takes a breath, and I'm like, 'Man, this really works,'" he said.

But the man wasn't out of the woods yet.

Urged on, the CPR continues, and soon the two were joined by a firefighter with the Woodcrest Volunteer Fire Department.

He had an AED machine they used to assist, when finally, success.

"He just took a huge gasp of air and had his pulse back," Sgt. Williams said.

The gravity of the rescue hit the deputy afterward.

"Man, this guy was dead and he's alive, and I literally cried," Sgt. Williams said. "I'm like, 'This is insane.'"

He said if he hadn't been in the right place at the right time, the man may not have made it.

"God puts people in places to do things for Him," Williams said. "And that's what I believe happened that day."

Williams said the man is awake and talking, but family said his health is still in critical condition.