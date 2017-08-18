× Hourly parking to temporarily close at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you are planning on heading to Will Rogers World Airport this weekend, you may have to find a different place to park.

Beginning on Aug. 20 at 1 p.m., the hourly parking area at the airport will be closed for equipment upgrades.

Officials say they expect this phase of the project to take two weeks.

When the entire project is finished, the new system will allow customers to pre-pay for parking or to use credit card only lanes to help speed up the process. Traditional cashier lanes will still be available.

The airport is asking everyone to drive slowly, follow the signs and use caution.