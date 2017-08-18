March of Dimes Honors Oklahoma Sports Headliners at Annual Banquet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The annual Oklahoma Sports Headliners Banquet put on by the March of Dimes was held on Friday night.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook was honored as the Oklahoma Sports Headliner of the Year, although Westbrook did not attend the banquet.

His former OKC teammate Anthony Morrow did attend and spoke about Westbrook's MVP season last year.

A trio of OU coaches were honored with the Headliner Special Award.

Men's gymnastics coach Mark Williams, women's gymnastics coach K.J. Kindler, and softball coach Patty Gasso shared the award after leading their respective teams to the national championship last season.

Many other teams and individuals were honored as well, including OSU wrestler Dean Heil, who won his second straight NCAA individual championship last season and went undefeated in the process.