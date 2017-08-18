More than 250 arrested in month-long Houston-area sex sting

HOUSTON – Authorities in Houston say a month-long sting operation has resulted in arrests of more than 250 sex buyers and traffickers.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the arrests by his agency and Houston police account for about 25 percent of more than 1,000 arrests made by a coalition of law enforcement agencies in 17 states during an annual national crackdown on sex trafficking.

The operation from June 28 through July 31 involved deputies placing ads on online sites known to attract people interested in buying sex.

When callers showed up after saying they wanted to meet in person to pay for sex, they were arrested by undercover officers.

Gonzalez said Friday the goal locally is for Harris County and Houston “to shed the dubious distinction as American’s sex trafficking capital.”