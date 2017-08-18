× Norman police save man’s life with Narcan following drug overdose

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police saved a life the very first time they used a drug that counteracts opioids.

Norman police successfully deployed their first dose of Narcan on a 30-year-old male suffering from a heroin overdose.

When officers arrived on scene Thursday, the male was in full cardiac and respiratory arrest.

An officer administered the dose of Narcan, and the man quickly regained consciousness and was talking within minutes.

Over the next two weeks, all NPD officers will be trained and equipped to administer Narcan.

The new program is in partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance.