Oklahoma detention officer accused of embezzling money from an inmate

ENID, Okla. – Oklahoma detention officer is accused of embezzling money from an inmate.

On July 29th, a man arrested by the Enid Police Department was being booked into the Garfield County Detention Facility when a detention officer took $3,623 from the man’s wallet and placed it in two envelopes, then placed the envelopes into a green property bag, the Enid News and Eagle reports.

When the man was released from jail, he was issued a check for $518.58, which is $3,105 less than what was listed on his booking sheet, an affidavit states.

An investigator started reviewing surveillance video from the jail to find out what happened.

According to the Enid News and Eagle, surveillance video shows detention officer Kenneth Laveren Robbins, 35, moving the property bags from the table top of the booking desk to the floor. Later, Robbins moved something from the floor out of camera view and placed it into his uniform pant pocket, according to the affidavit.

Then, the affidavit states, video showed Robbins removing one of the white envelopes from the man’s property bag and putting it into a black security box.

When Robbins was questioned about the money, he allegedly confessed to taking $3,105 and later “throwing away” the cash he took, the Enid News and eagle reports.

He has since been charged with felony embezzlement.