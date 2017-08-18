× Oklahoma lawmaker’s Facebook post regarding mosques sparking controversy

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Facebook post by an Oklahoma lawmaker is receiving a lot of attention after the post suggested removing mosques from America.

The post by Rep. John Bennett suggests that if Confederate monuments are being removed because of the Civil War, mosques should also be removed due to 9/11.

The post has since been taken down and we reached out to Rep. Bennett’s office for comment. However, we have heard back.

Islamic leaders tell NewsChannel 4 they hope that God will open his heart to show that they are equal citizens

