Oklahoma police captain donates school supplies for those in need

TULSA, Okla. – As kids across the state are heading back to their first week of class, a Tulsa police captain heads to the store.

Capt. Cathy Reynolds, with the Tulsa Police Department, has made it her mission to serve her community in any way she can.

For the past 20 years, she has donated school supplies to Hoover Elementary School.

Reynolds told FOX 23 that she spends the entire year saving money and purchasing school supplies on sale ahead of each school year.

Also, she has taken on a part-time job to pay for it.

Although the donations have always been anonymous, school administrators were able to figure out who the ‘school supply angel’ was over the years.

However, parents and students had no idea she was the one purchasing the school supplies for those in need.