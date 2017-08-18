× Police offer $1,000 reward for information related to bank robber

CUSHING, Okla. – Authorities say they are seeking help finding a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Cushing.

On Thursday afternoon, officials say a man walked into the Bank of the West in Cushing and robbed the teller.

The man is described as having an average build, being 20 to 30 years old, and standing 6’0″ tall. He was wearing sunglasses, a tan and black scarf around his neck, a white baseball hat, an olive green U.S. Army sweater, and gray sweatpants.

On Friday, the Cushing Police Department announced that it is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the man’s arrest and prosecution.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Cushing Police Department at (918) 225-1212.