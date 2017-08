Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The KFOR building has been our home for almost 70 years.

Leaving here is bittersweet as we embark onto a new chapter.

You've graciously welcomed us into your homes - often as family.

This is a family reunion. And where there are people you love and share memories with, inevitably, someone always asks:

"Do you remember when?"

Join Linda Cavanaugh as we look back on some of the men and women who made Channel 4 what it is today.