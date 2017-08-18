× Russell Westbrook Collects More Awards

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook collected more awards on Friday, this time from his fellow NBA players.

The NBA Players’ Voice Awards named Westbrook the winner in three different categories.

Westbrook was named the Most Valuable Player, just as he was by the media for the official MVP honor.

He also won the award for “hardest to guard” and “best dressed.”

The player awards are voted on by the NBA Players’ Association, which is naming awards for the second season.