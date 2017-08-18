× Sprouts Farmers Market applies for building permit in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular market that focuses on fresh produce may be coming to southwest Oklahoma City.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, Sprouts Farmers Market has filed a building permit application with the City of Oklahoma City to construct a new store near S.W. 119th St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

The application still needs to be approved, but many residents in southwest Oklahoma City say the area needs a store that focuses on fresh produce.

So far, there are nine Sprouts locations across the state in Yukon, Norman, Edmond, Tulsa, Stillwater and Oklahoma City.