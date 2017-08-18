State officials investigating suicide of Weatherford man, use of force by local police

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – State officials are investigating the suicide of a Weatherford man and the use of force by the local police officers who were called to the scene.

Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, the Weatherford Police Department received a call of a man with suicidal thoughts at 905 N. Bryan.

Multiple officers arrived on scene and began speaking with 21-year-old Wyatt Folks, who had a pistol in his hand officials say.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have been told that during negotiations, Folks sat the gun down.

Around 6:30 a.m., Folks picked up the gun and raised it toward his head.

At that point, one of the officers shot Folks with a bean bag from his shotgun.

A bean bag round is meant to stun a person.

However, that bean bag round did not deter Folks, who then shot himself in the head.

Folks died at the scene.

The Weatherford Police Department requested OSBI investigate the use of force and the suicide.