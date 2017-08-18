× Steve Bannon is out as White House chief strategist

WASHINGTON – In another stunning change, chief strategist Steve Bannon has left the White House.

According to the New York Times, President Trump has told senior aides that he decided to remove Bannon from his position in the administration.

Sources close to Bannon say that he was the one who wanted to leave the White House. In fact, they claim that Bannon submitted his resignation to the president on Aug. 7 and it was supposed to be announced at the beginning of this week. However, the announcement was delayed due to the events in Charlottesville.

Bannon was a key adviser to President Donald Trump’s general election campaign and has been a forceful but contentious presence in a divided White House.

The former leader of conservative Breitbart News pushed Trump to follow through with his campaign promises. But he’s also sparred with some of Trump’s closest advisers, including son-in-law Jared Kushner.

On Friday, two senior officials confirmed to CNN and NBC News that Bannon was departing the White House staff.

Reports indicate that the President has privately stewed over Bannon in recent days after Bannon was quoted in an interview with the American Prospect contradicting him on North Korea and asserting that he was able to make personnel changes at the State Department.

This is the latest in a series of major changes at the White House.

Last month, President Donald Trump selected John Kelly as his new White House chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus. Also, White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned after former Trump campaign fundraiser Anthony Scaramucci accepted the position as White House communications director.

After 10 days on the job, Scaramucci resigned from his post.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updated information.