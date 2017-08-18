Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of gear from Oklahoma Army National Guardsman

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma Army National Guardsman was recently targeted by thieves who stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from his vehicle.

Specialist Devon Durham told FOX 23 that the suspects broke into the trunk of his car while he was at work and stole a rucksack, helmet and outdoor gear.

“It’s just a nasty feeling,” Durham said.

The gear, which is worth about $3,000, is something Durham will need if he has to report for duty.

He says the thieves left his trunk wide open, which became flooded during a heavy rainstorm earlier this week.

“If I don’t find that military equipment, it could come back on me and I could owe the government,” Durham said.

Police are now searching for the alleged thieves, but no arrests have been made.