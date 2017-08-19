Former Sooner/NFL Defensive Back Tries to Turn Around Northeast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been a turbulent year for Northeast Academy. The school was under consideration to be closed as apart of budget cuts.

Destin Malone, Senior Northeast lineman says, "We decided to do something about it and actually got out there and went to the board meetings and stuff like that. We actually fought to keep it open."

While that proved to be a victory off the field, on it has been a different story. The school has won two games in two years. That's where former Sooner and Green Bay defensive back Anthony Fogle stepped in.

First year Northeast head coach Anthony Fogle says, "Just having the ability to give back to kids is probably one of the biggest things I enjoy about being back in this profession again. Seeing young guys develop and seeing young guys grow. And you know I have no competition in radio so I guess I gotta go back and do some coaching."

Radio? That's right. Coach isn't the only hat Fogle wears. He's one half of the G-Men everyday from 12-three on 107.7 the franchise.

Fogle says, "I think they googled more for the playing part of it other than the radio side of it so I'm trying to keep that a secret."

Malone says, "I actually have heard about his radio show. I haven't heard or got to listen to it, but I have heard about it. I gotta give him some grief. Gotta give him so grief."

However it was still a secret to some...

Keshawn Johnson, Senior receiver and corner says, "laughs, that's crazy. That would be mind blowing to hear my coach on the radio."

Even though Fogle holds two jobs, he says that doesn't distract him from his football duties. He holds his Vikings to very high expectations. So much so, he hopes it's enough change the fortune of not only the program, but the entire school.

Fogle says, "I feel like I got more pressure than anybody in the state because I guarantee you if we go deep in the playoffs there's not going to be anybody talking about closing the school down. I know that sounds crazy because if you look at the last two years I think they've won two games in two years. I don't care about the last two years. I wasn't part of that. I tell them all you do is control what you do. Don't even worry about what you may hear in the media as far as being a charter school or as far as the school closing. Until I see it done then I'll worry about it.

For now all this team is worried about is building a winning program for this season and the future. Something they say Anthony Fogle has already done.

Malone says, "We don't have the same mindset as we've had before. We had a premature mindset. Now we have an advanced mindset. We're thinking like young adults."

Johnson says, "It would mean everything to me if I could come back and watch them play after I graduate. It would be beautiful."