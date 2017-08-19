Guthrie man facing charges after allegedly duct-taping wife’s hands, beating her

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A Guthrie man is facing several charges including rape, kidnapping and domestic assault after officials say he attacked his wife and held her against her will.

According to court documents, the wife was driving her husband to work when they got into an argument.

He allegedly stopped the car, duct taped her hands and beat her; then proceeded to drive down back roads as far as Stillwater.

They then went back home where the woman was able to pass her son a note while she was in bed beside her sleeping husband, letting him know that her husband had caused her injuries and that he had a loaded gun.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to enter the home while he was sleeping and arrest him.