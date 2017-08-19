Heat Advisory in effect for Saturday

Summer is making a return to Oklahoma with a 4 day hot spell starting this afternoon.

As the summer heat dome tries to make a move north, temps will rise into the 90s today with loads of humidity!

The combination of hotter temps and very high moisture levels thanks to the recent rains will cause the heat index to rise above 100.

A Heat Advisory has been posted for central and eastern OK until 7PM this evening.

The hot and very humid weather continues for the rest of this weekend into next week with only very low chances for isolated t’storms.

However, this won’t last too much longer as the jet stream changes again later next week.

Our next August cold front arrives Tuesday evening with an increasing chance for t’storms and cooler temps behind the front.