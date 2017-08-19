Heat Alert issued by EMSA until temperatures drop
OKLAHOMA CITY – A Heat Alert has been issued by EMSA until temperatures drop significantly.
Officials say by 10 p.m. Friday, medics had responded to six heat-related emergency calls.
EMSA issues a medical heat alert when paramedics respond to five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.
Tips for staying healthy in the heat:
- Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to summer heat
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors. Be sure to take plenty of shade breaks
- Do not drink alcohol or caffeine
- Find a cooling station or public space during the day if you don’t have access to air conditioning
- Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors
- Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors; including walking, running daily errands, yard work, sports or physical activity