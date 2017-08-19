Moore resident wins new car for participating in Bob Moore Blood Drive 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Richard Hardy said today was his lucky day, and he was right!

The Moore resident won a brand new Buick Verano from the Bob Moore Auto Group for participating in the Bob Moore Blood Drive.

“This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me in years, except when I got married,” said Hardy.

Five donors from last week’s blood drive were selected as finalists for the car giveaway.

Mr. Hardy was the first finalist to pick a key fob. When he sat down behind the steering wheel, the car started immediately when he pushed the ignition button.

The other finalists congratulated Mr. Hardy on his lucky day. But Hardy was quick to mention how important it is to donate

blood.

“I try to do it as much as I can, especially during the summer,” he added.

“This blood drive absolutely saved us and patients in our community hospitals” said Tara Scott, Executive Director of Donor Recruitment at Oklahoma Blood Institute.

This was the 17th year of the Bob Moore Blood Drive and NewsChannel 4 has been the proud media sponsor for the past nine years.

