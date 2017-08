× Silver Alert issued for missing 69-year-old man

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old man.

Officials are looking for Dennis Altom who was last seen in Golden, Oklahoma, around 3:30 p.m. on August 17.

He was wearing a blue plaid shirt and blue Dickey pants.

The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office says Altom does have a proven medical or physical disability.

If you see Altom or know his whereabouts, contact police.