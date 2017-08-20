Apartment complex across from Oklahoma City University gets a makeover

OKLAHOMA CITY – An apartment complex right across the street from Oklahoma City University has been upgraded.

Flamingo is a 31-unit complex at 1844 N.W. 23rd Street that was purchased last year from OCU and has now been renovated with a Palm Springs mid-century style.

Each apartment has one bedroom, one bathroom and is around 550 square feet. The downstairs has sealed concrete floors, while the upstairs has cork flooring.

The bathrooms have been updated with subway tile and custom cabinetry. Kitchens also have subway tile backslashes and new cabinets as well as marble counter tops and retro-style appliances.

The complex has an on-site laundry facility and is walking distance from OCU plus the Plaza District, Uptown and the Asian District.

Originally built in 1961 as University Manor, Flamingo is now leasing apartments. For inquiries, call Shawn of Kevo Properties at 818-915-3168.

Our partner OKC Talk contributed to this story.