Jerry Lewis, the comic who teamed with Dean Martin in the 1950s and later starred in ‘The Nutty Professor’ as well as ‘The Bellboy’ before launching the Muscular Dystrophy telethon, has died in Las Vegas, according to Variety. He was 91.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes reported Lewis died at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday at his home and his agent confirmed the news.

He is survived by his second wife, SanDee Pitnick, with whom he adopted a daughter.