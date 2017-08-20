Florida mom, daughter arrested for prostitution, unlicensed massage therapy

SARASOTA, Fla. – A mother and daughter were arrested earlier in the week in Sarasota, Florida following a tip about possible prostitution happening inside their home.

The Sarasota Police Department Street Crimes Unit and Narcotics Unit arrested Anne Dodge, 55, on Wednesday and Jennifer Dodge, 30, on Thursday. They are Sarasota residents.

Between June 2017 and August 2017, Sarasota police officers, working with the Department of Health and Selah Freedom, conducted several undercover operations inside the Dodge’s residence in the 2900 block of Bay Street.

During undercover operations, Jennifer offered to perform sexual favors in exchange for money to an undercover officer. Anne gave a massage to an undercover police officer in an exchange for money.

Officers contacted the Department of Health who confirmed Anne is not a licensed massage therapist.

Both the mother and daughter were posting ads to the website BackPage.com.

One ad for Anne said “I am a beautiful, talented, licensed massage therapist whom God uses to bring his healing energy to you and bring you to a whole new level of ecstasy.”

On Wednesday, Street Crimes and Narcotics Officers executed a search warrant at the Dodge’s residence.

Anne was charged with:

Two counts of unlicensed practice of a health care profession (felony)

Two counts of massage establishments; requisites; licensure; inspection (misdemeanor)

Jennifer was charged with:

Prostitution (felony)

Jennifer also has three prior convictions of prostitution.

Both women were arrested without incident and transported to the Sarasota County Jail.