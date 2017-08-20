Isolated storms, Heat Advisory for your Sunday

OKLAHOMA – Starting off mild and muggy with a few clouds and light winds. There are a few isolated to scattered showers and t’storms moving into southwestern Oklahoma this early Sunday morning. These are associated with a weak upper level disturbance moving northeast from west Texas. So, I’ve added a few isolated t’storms to the forecast this morning as well as this afternoon. No worries though, chances only about 20 percent or less for rain today.

It’s going to be another hot and humid day with temps in the 90s and feels-like temps from around 100 to 108 again. Probably slightly cooler than yesterday, but still real hot and humid. Another ‘Heat Advisory’ has been issued for central and eastern Oklahoma through 7 p.m. Sunday. Combination of temps in the 90s and lots of humidity will make it feel like 100+ again this afternoon in many areas.

Next cold front coming in on Tuesday. As the front comes in, there’s a decent chance for showers and t’storms Tuesday followed by cooler temps the rest of the week. Expecting highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s as we go into the next weekend. Still no 100s showing up!