Man in custody after homicide in Spencer

SPENCER, Okla. – A man is in custody after a homicide in Spencer.

The homicide was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at a house near N.E. 36th and Spencer Road.

Police said a relative of the victim arrived at the house and noticed the victim’s vehicle was missing.

A second relative arrived with a key, discovering the body and calling police.

Police said a person of interest was located driving the vehicle recklessly near N.E. 36th and Triple X.

Now, the death is being investigated as a homicide and the man has been detained for questioning.