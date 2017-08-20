Midwest City’s Jalen Redmond Plays Football For Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two springs ago you couldn't convince Jalen Redmond to buckle up a football helmet.

Instead he was driving to score a scholarship in basketball.

Even then you could easily spot his potential for football.

"Even refs when they watch me play, after the game or halftime, they'd be like, '22 you play football?' And I'd be like, 'no.' And they'd be like, 'You need to go play. You'd be good linebacker or something,'" Redmond said. "A lot of people kept telling me, and that's when I was like alright I need to give it a shot and actually go do it."

Once he hit the gridiron college coaches came calling.

His first scholarship offer came after a powerful performance in practice last year.

In his first full varsity season he took over at times.

Leading his recruiters to offer some words of wisdom.

"They always tell me like you're good, but you haven't even reached where you can go," Redmond said. "They say I'm so raw, and there's still so much I need to work on. And I should be very good if I work hard."

Now that Redmond's set to be a Sooner it hasn't stopped him from pushing towards his potential.

"I've been very fortunate as a head coach to have seen young men that I have playing in the NFL now," Darrell Hall, Midwest City Head Football Coach, said. "It came from hard work, and I'm not saying Jalen doesn't work hard, but he has a lot of God given ability, but he puts the work in also. I think the sky's the ceiling for him."

"It drives me a lot," Redmond said. "Knowing that I got a lot of room even going to OU. Next year with Obo, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, leaving, and me hopefully taking over that spot. It's some big shoes to fill."

When it comes to football, Redmond says, the weight room's been the difference in his career so far.

Going from lifting a couple times every few weeks to every day now.

When it comes to life, it's his mother, Sandra Luckett, that Jalen says, has been the difference.

The future Sooner's now driven to give back to her.

Making life easier for his single parent.

"She mean's the world to me," Redmond said. "I don't know where I'd be if it wasn't for my mom. I can't even speak because I have no idea. She pushes me every day. If I don't wake up on time for work outs she comes in there yelling. She makes sure I'm not slacking on my school work at all. She's not going for that, so I'm very happy to have her as a mother."

"I get emotional," Luckett said. "He told me that when he was six, but I don't want for him to look at it as doing it for me. I want him to do it for himself, so he won't have to go through what I went through to raise him and his brother. So far he's headed in a great direction toward getting that done."