Norman man’s eyes permanently damaged after looking at sun during 1974 eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. – Stephen Starling said he was in 4th grade back in 1974 when we had a partial eclipse.

He said his class made shadow boxes for viewing it but he became frustrated when he couldn’t see anything and looked straight at the sun.

Starling said, shortly after that, his vision became blurred both near and far and he eventually had to get glasses when he had perfect vision before.

Eye doctors are warning people to be extremely careful Monday during the eclipse and not look at it without approved glasses.