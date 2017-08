× OHP searching for missing woman and 3 children

LAKE TEXOMA, Okla. – Marshall County Emergency Management and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are searching for an adult female and three missing children.

According to OHP, they were last seen walking east along the shoreline of Washita Point at Lake Texoma around 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

This is a developing story, KFOR will provide updates as they become available.