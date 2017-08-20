Police investigate shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Meridian near Mercy Hospital.
The hospital released the following statement after a brief lockdown:
“This afternoon, a victim suffering from a possible gunshot wound was brought to Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City’s emergency room. To ensure the safety of patients and co-workers, Mercy was temporarily placed on lockdown. Mercy is no longer on lockdown. Police are currently investigating the incident.”
Police said the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute.
They know who the shooter is but have not located the suspect nor released a description.