Police investigate shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

Posted 3:35 pm, August 20, 2017, by , Updated at 04:18PM, August 20, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Meridian near Mercy Hospital.

The hospital released the following statement after a brief lockdown:

“This afternoon, a victim suffering from a possible gunshot wound was brought to Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City’s emergency room. To ensure the safety of patients and co-workers, Mercy was temporarily placed on lockdown. Mercy is no longer on lockdown. Police are currently investigating the incident.”

Police said the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute.

They know who the shooter is but have not located the suspect nor released a description.