Police investigate shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Meridian near Mercy Hospital.

@OKCPD investigating possible drive by shooting in OKC Val Verde neighborhood. Updates @kfor pic.twitter.com/3pFTqCXrXo — Marc Dillard (@F5Video) August 20, 2017

The hospital released the following statement after a brief lockdown:

“This afternoon, a victim suffering from a possible gunshot wound was brought to Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City’s emergency room. To ensure the safety of patients and co-workers, Mercy was temporarily placed on lockdown. Mercy is no longer on lockdown. Police are currently investigating the incident.”

Police said the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute.

They know who the shooter is but have not located the suspect nor released a description.