Oklahoma's football team has no trouble deciding on a starting quarterback this year.

Senior Baker Mayfield has finished in the top five of Heisman Trophy balloting each of the last two seasons and is a candidate to win the award this season.

Mayfield's backup is another question, however, with Austin Kendall and Kyler Murray the leading contenders to win the number 2 spot.

Head coach Lincoln Riley says he's not in any hurry to determine who the backup will be.