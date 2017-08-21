56-year-old woman found stabbed to death in Tulsa apartment

TULSA, Okla. – Police in Tulsa are investigating the stabbing death of a 56-year-old woman whose body was discovered inside her apartment.

The victim’s body was found lying on the floor on Saturday by a friend who told police she had tried to contact her since Thursday without success. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Tulsa Police Department investigators say the circumstances of the case are unusual. The apartment did not appear to have been ransacked but there were signs of a small struggle. Detective Dave Walker says officials believe the incident could be drug-related.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner determined that the victim was stabbed and authorities are investigating the case as a homicide.

Investigators say they do not yet have a motive or suspects in the woman’s death.