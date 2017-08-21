73-year-old Oklahoma woman found shot to death inside home

OOLOGAH, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after a 73-year-old woman was found shot to death inside her home in Oologah early Monday morning.

Officials with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the home after the victim’s grandson went to check on her and discovered her body.

Investigators tell FOX 23 that the woman was shot one time and had been dead for some time.

At this point, no suspects have been taken into custody.

However, officials say it appears that someone rummaged through the victim’s house after the shooting.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are also at the scene.