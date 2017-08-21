Bride, groom honor friend killed trying to stop robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. - Nick Riedel saved a seat at his wedding for a guest he knew would not come, but says he hopes that the gesture will help solve a crime.

"I think of him every day. I wish he was here. He would have done it all over again because that's who he was. All about helping and saving people," said Riedel.

Six months ago, Kelly Acosta was shot and killed when he tried to stop a man from robbing a woman.

To this day, investigators have not been able to find the shooter.

"He stepped up at the right time to do the right thing, and I am hoping someone else will step up at the right time, which is now, and help us get justice for Kelly," Timothy Robles told KDVR.

Riedel decided to save a seat for Acosta at his wedding, which was decorated with his picture. He says he hopes it will inspire someone to come forward and help bring closure to the case.

So far, the reward for information leading to an arrest has reached $40,000.