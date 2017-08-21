× City officials announce road closures on Penn Ave. between N.W. 178th and N.W. 192nd

OKLAHOMA CITY – City officials announced some road closures for northwest Oklahoma City.

Beginning on Wednesday, Pennsylvania Avenue will be temporarily closed between NW 178th and NW 192nd streets for widening and drainage improvements.

The project should be finished in fall 2018. The duration of the closure is subject to weather and other factors.

The project is funded by the 2007 bond program. Oklahoma City voters will decide on similar investments for the next bond program in the Better Streets, Safer City special election Sept. 12. Visit okc.gov/BetterSafer for details.

Find street closures and other traffic advisories using an interactive map on the Public Works website.