× Clayton Kershaw to Pitch in OKC on Saturday

7-time All-Star and 3-time Cy Young Award winning pitcher Clayton Kershaw will make an injury rehabilitation start with the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Saturday at the Bricktown Ballpark.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said today Kershaw will make the start before returning to the L.A. pitching rotation.

Kershaw has been on the disabled list with a lower back strain.

Kershaw threw a four-inning simulated game on Monday, and now is ready for real game action before returning to the big leagues.

Roberts and Kershaw were quoted in a story on MLB.com on Monday.

“He’s getting close,” Roberts said after Kershaw threw 55 pitches to test the strained lower back that put him on the disabled list July 24. “There’s zero chance [of Kershaw starting for the Dodgers on Saturday instead]. There’s a level of intensity that continues to heighten, from bullpen to simulated game to Triple-A where you’re competing. You continue to ramp up as far as intensity, and crossing that marker makes everyone feel better.”

“Health-wise, I could have pitched in the big leagues 10 days ago. But that’s not the plan, obviously,” Kershaw said. “I don’t feel I missed much time. I kept throwing all the way through. I guess it’s the luxury we have as a team.

“You can’t simulate a Major League game. You’ve just got to do it. Sim games are really hard. You try to create intensity, but you can’t and it’s really not a good recipe, but I guess it’s what you have to do.”

The OKC Dodgers host the Omaha Stormchasers Saturday night at 7:05.