Confederate monument in Oklahoma targeted by hacker group

DURANT, Okla. – Deputies in Durant were forced to take precautions after a group of online hackers threatened a Confederate monument on social media.

A group claiming to be “Anonymous” posted a video, saying the country’s remaining Confederate monuments were symbols of hate. It also listed several monuments, including one in Durant.

“It is time to denounce the Confederacy, to denounce racism, bigotry, and hate. It is time to take down these monuments to hate ourselves,” the video said.

On Friday afternoon, dozens of people began showing up at the Confederate monument outside the Bryan County Courthouse to make sure no one attempted to take it down.

“They’re going to have to go through a bunch of us old people to do it,” Judy Speaks told KXII.

Deputies set up barriers around the monument, and said that anyone who tried to remove it without going through the proper channels would be arrested.

“We’re just not going to tolerate it here,” Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian said. “We’re going to abide by the law and we expect everyone else to do the same. We’re here to make sure that no one takes the law into their own hands. There is a legal process to go through in order to remove a statue or a monument.”

However, officials say no one ever tried to take down the monument.