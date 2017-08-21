Covington teen killed, driver severely injured after train collides with SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, Okla. - One person was killed and another injured after an SUV they were in collided with a freight train Sunday afternoon near Fairmont.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 2004 Lincoln Aviator, driven by Anthony Kegin, 36, of Covington, was traveling south on 138th Street when the vehicle failed to yield to an eastbound BNSF train at the railroad crossing.

Kegin was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition with internal and external injures, according to the report. A passenger in the SUV, a 17-year-old boy from Covington, was pronounced dead at the scene. Family and friends identified the teen as Trevor Navratil.

Kegin was listed in serious condition as of Monday afternoon.

"Just devastated," said Tristen Griffin, a teammate of Navratil's on the Covington-Douglas High School football team.

Navratil, a senior, played wide receiver for the Wildcats. On Monday, Griffin and some of Navratil's fellow teammates gathered outside the school to talk about their friend who was always known to bring a smile to their faces.

"We're brothers. We all stick together," Griffin said.

"It was tough, pretty tough, mostly for our class, our football team," said Tate Vrska. "Just different without him. He was the life of practice."

Wildcat football flags flew at half staff Monday in the small town of roughly 500 people. Counselors are on hand this entire week for students and staff to help cope with the loss, according to school officials.

"You would just walk into class, and he would have just a big smile on his face," said Gavin Smith, the team's quarterback. "He would start talking crap all the time. He was the one to make you smile and happy if you were down."

On Thursday night, the Covington-Douglas football team will host Timberlake High School for the first game of the season. His teammates - friends - said the game will now have a whole new meaning.

"We'll play for him this year," Smith said, "and make the best of it."