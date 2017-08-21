“I just cried,” Dog stabbed 20 times near apartment complex in southwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities are searching for the person who stabbed a dog nearly 20 times, found wandering in a southwest city apartment complex.

"It was blood. He was covered in blood everywhere," said Yolanda, the woman who found him outside her door. "He came over, he just looked at me like 'I need your help' and I just cried."

The sight broke Yolanda's heart, and she immediately coaxed him into the shade, gave him water and called police.

"I thought someone had taken an ax to his head, because the wounds were really open," she said.

The city's animal welfare superintendent, Jon Gary, said the dog had to have emergency surgery the night it was found.

"Did a lot of internal injuries to the spleen area, and abdomen area, as well as around the face and in the hindquarters of the dog," Gary said.

Now, his office is working with police investigators to find the owner and the person who did this.

"At this point in time, we don't have any witnesses," Gary said. "No one saw the actual attack."

But, they did recover what he said may be the weapon.

The person responsible could face felony animal cruelty and neglect charges.

"We've seen some instances of this over my career, but this is definitely one of the worst ones that we've had," Gary said.

Yolanda insists no animal deserves this kind of treatment.

"They have no voice, and somebody has to speak for them," she said. "It's up to us to take care of them."

Gary said the dog is expected to have it's drain tube removed and be returned to the animal shelter on Tuesday.

Yolanda and her daughter said they hope to be a medical foster home for him while he recovers.

They started a Facebook page and fund to help pay for his medical and surgical bills.