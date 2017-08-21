“It looks like a crescent sun,” Hundreds gather at Myriad Gardens to watch eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was one of the most unifying and anticipated events in nearly 100 years.

And, Oklahomans were over the moon for Monday afternoon's total eclipse.

“It’s so cute. It looks like a crescent sun instead of a crescent moon. How about that?” said Elizabeth Luecke.

Hundreds of folks gathered at the Myriad Gardens for the premiere watch party.

From school field trips to skipping work, there were spectators of all ages.

“I’m taking a day off. Hope my boss doesn't see this,” Luecke told us.

For those not equipped with the proper eye protection, there were lots of cool gadgets to catch a glimpse.

One local school student showed us his homemade viewing box.

“It’s actually showing a pretty good eclipse," he said.

By 1:05 p.m., the moon had almost swallowed the sun.

Even though Oklahomans didn't experience totality, the rare celestial show did not disappoint.

America's next one isn't until 2024.