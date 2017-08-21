Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for your Monday

Today will be hot, humid and breezy with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Central and southern Oklahoma will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, hopefully clear enough for the partial solar eclipse!

It peaks at 1:05 PM.

Northwestern Oklahoma may have trouble seeing the eclipse with more cloud cover and isolated showers and thunderstorms.

A few showers are possible in northern Oklahoma with mild temperatures in the 70s.

Tomorrow will be even hotter for central and southern Oklahoma in the mid to upper 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Northern Oklahoma will reach the upper 80s.

A cold front will sweep across the state, sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms.

A few could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

The cold front will actually cool us off!

Highs Wednesday will only reach the mid 80s!