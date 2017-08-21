Myriad Botanical Gardens still planning Great American Eclipse event despite receiving possibly counterfeit solar glasses

OKLAHOMA CITY- People across the country are getting ready for the Great American Eclipse.

To safely view the epic solar eclipse that will cut a dramatic shadow across the United States on August 21, you’ll need a special pair of ultra-dark sunglasses. Without glasses, the sun’s rays could cause permanent damage to your eyes.

But as demand for these glasses has skyrocketed, scams have entered the market.

The American Astronomical Society said that it updated its safety advice “in response to alarming reports” of unsafe “eclipse viewers” popping up online.

The organization says buyers should be skeptical of glasses even if they’re stamped with an ISO seal — which has been used in the past to indicate which glasses comply with standards set by the International Organization for Standardization.

A legit pair of eclipse glasses will include an ISO certification number and the manufacturer’s name and address, although there are some reports of scammers printing the ISO Certification labels on fake eclipse glasses.

It appears Oklahoma City’s Myriad Botanical Gardens may have possibly fallen victim to one of these scams.

The Myriad Botanical Garden released a statement explaining what happened to glasses they ordered.

Due to the intense demand for solar eclipse glasses throughout the country, there unfortunately has been numerous incidences of counterfeit solar glasses being sold on-line. It has come to our attention by professional consultation that all of the glasses we had purchased from what we thought was a reputable source cannot be 100 perfect authenticated as officially certified ones. Therefore, we will not be able to distribute eclipse glasses at our event as originally planned this Monday, August 21, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Great Lawn. However, we will have materials for visitors to make your own pin hole eclipse viewer from index cards which is a safe way to view the eclipse. Our Eclipse event is open to the public at no charge on the Gardens’ Great Lawn between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. to enjoy activities, music, Pitchfork in the Park Eclipse Popsicles and more on this fascinating and rare day!

The Myriad Gardens is planning a fun event for everyone to enjoy.

Activities include:

Seating Area —Take a seat or bring a lawn chair or blanket and check out the eclipse event on the Great Lawn.

—Take a seat or bring a lawn chair or blanket and check out the eclipse event on the Great Lawn. Education Info Table : Speak with our education team on what is actually happening as you are watching it!

: Speak with our education team on what is actually happening as you are watching it! Craft: Kids can create their own eclipse out of paper plates.

Kids can create their own eclipse out of paper plates. Food for Thought : Make fruit rockets with Whole Foods and our friend Matt Joplin from Food for Thought.

: Make fruit rockets with Whole Foods and our friend Matt Joplin from Food for Thought. Pop Up Library : OKC Metro Library will be onsite with space related books and a pop up library.

: OKC Metro Library will be onsite with space related books and a pop up library. Space Food : Selling Moon Pies for $2 and star sprinkled popcorn for $1.

: Selling Moon Pies for $2 and star sprinkled popcorn for $1. Planet Bingo : Play planet BINGO with us!

: Play planet BINGO with us! Fun music over speaker: Black Hole Sun, Total Eclipse of the Heart, etc.

Black Hole Sun, Total Eclipse of the Heart, etc. Imagination Playground presented by Express Employment Professionals: kids can create their own masterpiece with our over-sized building blocks

presented by Express Employment Professionals: kids can create their own masterpiece with our over-sized building blocks Food Trucks: Grab some lunch while you’re out viewing history. Enjoy food by Kona Ice, Phill Me Up Cheesesteaks and Cutie Pies onsite for lunch hour