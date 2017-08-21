No glasses? No problem! Other viewing options for the solar eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today, the sun will disappear -- for a short time -- across America.

For a brief moment, day will turn to night. Animals big and small will go into their nighttime routines. Stars and planets will be visible, and streetlights will turn on in the middle of the day.

What you will see during the Great American Eclipse

To safely view the epic solar eclipse that will cut a dramatic shadow across the United States on August 21, you’ll need a special pair of ultra-dark sunglasses. Without glasses, the sun’s rays could cause permanent damage to your eyes.

But! Experts say you don't necessarily need the fancy equipment to watch the solar eclipse.

With a few household items, you can make a pinhole camera that allows you to view the event safely and easily.

Officials with NASA say you can view an eclipse with a cereal box!

Here's how:

Trace a piece of paper to fit along the bottom of a cereal box

Tape the paper inside the box and seal the top

Cut rectangular holes on the left and right of the top of the box

Cut a piece of aluminum foil to cover the left hole

Tape in place

Poke a pinhole in the center of the foil

With the sun behind you, look into the right hole

Watch a projection of the eclipsed sun on the paper inside the box.

Need more help? Watch the video below: