× Officials identify inmate found dead at Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have identified a man who died after being taken to the Oklahoma County Jail.

On Saturday, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate had been found dead at the jail.

Officials say 54-year-old Mitchell Everett Willis was booked into the jail on Friday, August 18.

That night, investigators say Willis was found dead in a single cell.

So far, his cause of death has not been released.