Oklahoma City man accused of hitting mother, slapping baby

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man is facing multiple charges after allegedly hitting his mother and slapping a baby.

On August 19th, police were called to a home in the 5200 block of Dimple Drive on reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with a woman who told police that her son, 21-year-old Orlando Lamont Rogers, hit her and her grandson, who is less than a year old, after an argument.

The woman told police that Rogers had punched her in the face and then pushed her down in the driveway.

After allegedly hitting his mother, Rogers reportedly went to the woman’s car, where the baby was sitting in his car seat, and slapped the baby multiple times in the face.

Police noted the baby had a bloody nose and a bruised eye.

Rogers was arrested for domestic abuse in the presence of a child, child abuse, and assault and battery.