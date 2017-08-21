Oklahoma students ‘over the moon’ to see solar eclipse

CHOCTAW, Okla. – A group of Oklahoma students were ‘over the moon’ about their first time to see science in action.

In all, about 500 children packed onto the field at James Griffith Intermediate School in Choctaw.

The school provided certified eclipse glasses and moon pies to each student in preparation for the ‘Great American Eclipse.’

“This was a moment in history, and we wanted all of our students to experience this moment,” said Kelli Hosford, principal at James Griffith Intermediate School.

For the past several weeks, the students have been learning about the solar eclipse.

“It’s sometimes once in a lifetime chance and very rare,” said Ella Updedgraff, a 9-year-old student at James Griffith Intermediate School. “I’ve been learning not to take the glasses off. I know that.”

Shortly after 1 p.m., the students turned to the sky to watch as the moon moved in front of the sun.

“I thought it was really cool how it moved in front. It was like big, and then it got smaller, and smaller and smaller,” said Nathan Keiffer, a fifth grader.

“It’s a little bit hazy outside and a tiny bit darker,” said Madeline Lewis.

For parents and staff, they said the natural event was a perfect science lesson.

“Their reaction is priceless. This is education at its finest moment, because it’s real-life experience. It’s not sitting in the classroom filling in a bubble for a test,” Hosford said.

If you missed Monday’s eclipse, mark your calendars now because Oklahoma will get another chance in 2024.