PHOTOS: Solar eclipse captured across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – For a few minutes, the sun disappeared from the sky over several states.

Most of Oklahoma will experienced about an 80 to 90 percent obstruction of sunlight when the moon passed between the Earth and the sun.

The last time anyone in the United States witnessed a total solar eclipse was almost 40 years ago, on February 26, 1979. It’s been even longer — 99 years — since a total solar eclipse crossed the country from the Pacific to the Atlantic. The total eclipse on June 8, 1918, passed from Washington to Florida.

Since the natural phenomena is so rare, many people decided to pull out their cameras and document the moment.

Although we did not experience totality in Oklahoma, that didn’t stop Oklahomans from capturing some pretty neat photos of the event.